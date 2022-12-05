AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Pakistan

PSQCA to open new offices in Punjab, Balochistan

Published 05 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has decided to establish its new offices in industrial cities Sialkot and Faisalabad besides setting new offices at country’s border especially in Taftan, Chaman, Khuzdar, Turbat and Hub in Balochistan.

This was revealed by the Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin while chairing an online meeting of the department.

The DG said that establishment of new offices would prove landmark decision in promoting quality culture in the country and cross border trade besides creating new opportunities for the industry to produce high-quality products as per international and national standards.

“In the 24th BoD meeting of PSQCA which was chaired by federal minister for Science Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, in compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court, it was also decided to reinstate 53 employees of BPS 1 to 19 who were terminated in 2019,” the DG said.

Zainul Abedin directed the officers to play an important role in economic and socioeconomic development making highest possible efforts to protect consumer rights keeping close ties with the industry and trade stakeholders. Field staff should provide maximum guidelines to the industry in producing standard products to build “Made in Pakistan” a brand, he added.

He said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch has assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture. He said illegal and substandard food and non-food items are not acceptable in the market. He directed the field staff to take strict action in this regard.

