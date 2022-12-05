Ulema delegation calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with an Ulema delegation headed by President Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

The Chief Minister on this occasion stated that religious activities are being done in a right manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema-i- Karam. He apprised that Muthahida Ulema-e-Board Punjab Amendment Bill, and University of Quran and Seerat Studies Bill are being presented in the Assembly. He said that soon after assuming the office of Chief Minister he immediately restored the Quran Board, adding that Nazara and Quranic translation has been made compulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab.

CM maintained that if the minds of students are diverted towards the religion then a strong nation will be built. One lac jobs are generated for the Ulema and Hufaz to impart teaching in Nazara and Quran to the students.

Elahi stated that Allah, the Almighty, bestowed on him distinction to introduce first ever legislation for the eradication of interest from the province, adding that 10 years punishment has been fixed in case of getting interest at a private level. Legislation has also been done for a staunch belief in Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) and for the first time Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) belief has been incorporated in marriage certificate. The grade of Imam Masjid has been enhanced and they are also being given promotion.

CM directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason.

Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani said that the government of CM Pervaiz Elahi will continue to run owing to the blessings of doing service for the religion adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi is rendering utmost services for the religion, and the Ulema always pray for him.

He lauded CM Elahi for doing a lot of work for the religion in a short span of time.

Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani thanked Punjab government for imposing a ban on a controversial movie.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari informed that green boxes are being installed in order to save the martyred Quranic scripts.

Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country and specially prayed for the well- being of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Maulana Hanif Jalandari, Maulana Ibrahim, Maulana Ahmad, Maulana Omer Abbas and Maulana Zaid were also present.

Provincial advisor Amir Saeed, MPA and Spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and others participated in the meeting.

