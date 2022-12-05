AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI chief claims he declined PPP request for joining hands against PTI

NNI Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

TANDLIANWALA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday revealed that he had refused former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari request seeking help against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying his party cannot become a part of corrupt system.

Addressing a rally in Tandlianwala on Sunday, he said that if given chance, the JI will bring the corrupt under the law.

All political parties are fraud as they continue to deceive people in the name of bread, clothes and home (“Roti”, “Kapra” aur “Makan”) and some parties betrayed masses with change “Tabdeeli” but they now stand exposed in front of public, he said.

The JI chief also alleged that all political parties have been disloyal to the ideology of Pakistan, adding that the politicians are going to bow down to America but his party will bring Dr. Aafia back from America.

Sirajul Haq went on to say that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) couldn’t even once talked about Occupied Kashmir with Indian PM Narendra Modi but the JI will liberate the occupied valley.

“Every single person of Pakistan is now under the debt of Rs270,000, while Rs5000 billion are plundered every year in Pakistan,” he said and added only Jamaat-e-Islami can make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said: “Pakistan has 80 million acres of land, out of which crops are being cultivated on 2.2 million acres of land but the politicians have miserably failed in developing agriculture sector and only barren land is distributed among the poor.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PTI JI Sirajul Haq JI chief

Comments

1000 characters

JI chief claims he declined PPP request for joining hands against PTI

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Six coal miners killed in gas explosion in Harnai

Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

Read more stories