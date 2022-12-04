AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Imran Khan seeks power even if it undermines country's foundations: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s politics was aimed at making his way to power, even if it meant "undermining the foundations this country stood on."

Responding to the recent statement of the PTI chief regarding the dissolution of assemblies, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan's "recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy was the latest in a series of attacks that flew in the face of how democracy functioned in modern nation-states.

PM Shehbaz's comments come a day after Imran withdrew his offer for talks on snap polls after an undesired response from the coalition government.

The former premier had made an offer to the government to “sit and talk” and announce a date for the general elections, or else he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP.

The following day, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique responded that Imran “be serious” about talks, which “never take place with conditions”.

In response to Imran's offer, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, “October 2023” with a screenshot of a news ticker with his demand on screen.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chief Imran Khan “has directed [provincial] assembly members to return to their constituencies and prepare for the elections”.

"If PDM continues to run away from the elections, […] we will go for the provincial elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the elections for the National Assembly would be held later," Fawad said in a tweet.

