Dec 04, 2022
PM felicitates people of Sindh on culture day celebrations

APP | BR Web Desk Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:47pm
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day, APP reported.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the civilization of Sindh province had been adding the beauty of its cultural colours to the regional and human civilizations for centuries.

“Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of the federation,” he added.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message said this day gives us a lesson to respect all traditions and customs without any discrimination.

He said this day is the day against racism, extremism, and discrimination.

Sindh culture day is being observed in the province and other parts of the country today. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every December.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organisations organise seminars, rallies, and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh valley.

Donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

