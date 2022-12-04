AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakib bags five as Bangladesh dismiss India for 186

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 03:02pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan spearheaded an inspired Bangladesh bowling attack with five wickets to knock over India for 186 in the opening one-day international in Dhaka on Sunday.

KL Rahul managed to keep the visitors in the game, scoring 73 off 70 balls, while his teammates fell at regular intervals at the other end after Bangladesh elected to field to start the three-match series.

Allrounder Shakib, who bowls left-arm spin, claimed his fourth five-wicket ODI haul with an impressive 5-36 that included the key wickets of returning skipper Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (nine).

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain played the main supporting role to take four wickets and wrap up the Indian innings in 41.2 overs.

It was Shakib’s double strike that took the wind out of India’s batting.

He first bowled Rohit on the second ball of his opening over, before getting Kohli to hit into extra cover two balls later where captain Liton Das took a stunning one-handed catch.

Shreyas Iyer and Rahul, who comes into the side as wicketkeeper-batsman after regular glovesman Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series with an injury, attempted to rebuild with a 43-run stand.

Ebadot broke through their defences, getting Iyer caught behind for 24 as India slipped to 92-4 in 20 overs.

Lyon takes six as Australia win 1st Test against West Indies

Rahul stood firm and amassed another 60 runs with Washington Sundar (19), taking on the Bangladesh bowlers and bringing up his fifty with a boundary.

But Shakib ended that stand and any further resistance, getting Sundar caught going for a reverse sweep and then striking twice more to flatten the Indian batting.

Rahul, who hit five fours and four sixes, dragged the innings into the 40th over before falling to Ebadot with a mistimed pull shot that was lapped up by Anamul Haque in the deep.

Virat Kohli KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Tamim Iqbal Shakib Al Hasan Liton Das Dhaka INDIA VS BANGLADESH Kuldeep Sen

Comments

1000 characters

Shakib bags five as Bangladesh dismiss India for 186

Fawad says PTI ‘preparing for elections’ as Imran withdraws offer for talks

Tweets case: Quetta court approves Azam Swati’s five-day physical remand

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Opec+ likely to maintain oil output levels

Attack on diplomat: FO declines to confirm reports about suspect’s arrest

England set Pakistan 343-run target in first Test

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignations

Pakistan ‘ever ready’ to take fight back to enemy: COAS responds strongly to India’s belligerence

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Read more stories