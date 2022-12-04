AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India in ODI opener

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2022 12:39pm
DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first of three one-day internationals in Dhaka on Sunday.

Das, an opening batsman, makes his debut as ODI captain for Bangladesh with regular skipper Tamim Iqbal out injured with a groin injury.

The hosts, who will be missing Tamim and pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, have picked three seamers and two spinners.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has also been ruled out of the ODI series with injury but will rejoin the squad ahead of the first of two Test starting on December 14.

But skipper Rohit Sharma, superstar Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the team after taking a break during the tour of New Zealand last month.

The tourists have handed fast bowler Kuldeep Sen his international debut and have four all-rounders in their team. Rahul has been picked as wicketkeeper-batsman.

Lyon takes six as Australia win 1st Test against West Indies

India have an overall 30-5 lead over the hosts in 50-over matches but lost their last series tour of Bangladesh 2-1 in 2015.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

