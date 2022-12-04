AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
England set Pakistan 343-run target in first Test

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 03:16pm
Photo: AFP
RAWALPINDI: England set Pakistan an imposing target of 343 runs to win the opening Test in Rawalpindi after declaring their second innings at 264-7 on Sunday.

Pakistan have a maximum 130 overs left to either secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series or salvage a draw.

Harry Brook struck a fiery 65-ball 87 before he was dismissed by Naseem Shah at the stroke of tea, with England skipper Ben Stokes signalling the declaration.

England made 657 in their first innings before blowing Pakistan out for 579.

