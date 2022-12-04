AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Dec 04, 2022
15 students sponsored by OGDCL complete studies at IBA

Published 04 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: Under the Oil and Gas Development Company’s National Talent Hunt Programme another batch of students has completed graduate studies at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi. Studies of these students were sponsored by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The batch comprising 15 students was awarded degrees in the disciplines of business administration, accounting & finance, mathematics, economics, and computer science.

MD/CEO OGDCL Khalid Siraj Subhani along with Executive Director Services OGDCL met the OGDCL-sponsored graduating students ahead of the graduation ceremony and congratulated them for their hard work and success at IBA.

Several OGDCL-sponsored graduate students are currently serving at high positions at prominent public, private and social sector organizations such as Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Philip Morris, Daraz, In-driver, and IRD Pakistan. Similarly, some of the graduated students are self-employed and earning a handsome livelihood for their families.

In 2016, OGDCL and IBA Karachi signed an agreement for the OGDCL Talent Hunt Program to offer an opportunity to needy and underprivileged students with rural backgrounds for three batches.

Since then, 205 students have attended orientation sessions under the supervision of highly qualified Faculty of IBA resulting in the admission of 27 students at IBA Karachi in four-year undergraduate programs.

Along with hundreds of other students, students graduated under OGDCL sponsored talent hunt program were also awarded degrees during the IBA Karachi convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

