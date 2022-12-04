PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

LAHORE: All 26 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. According to details, a delegation of PTI Sindh MPAs – headed by Ali Zaidi – called on the former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and other members were present on the occasion.

