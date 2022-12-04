AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Participants of classic car rally reach Machni Post

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs, Land Rover and Security Forces is being organized from 2nd to 4th December 2022 in Swabi, Peshawar and Khyber District. The 13th edition of the Vintage and Classic Car Rally reached Peshawar on December 2 via Swabi.

On Dec 3, the Rally reached at Fort Balahisar Peshawar where vintage and classic cars were exhibited. The car rally passed through Bab-e-Khyber and reached the historic Khyber Pass and Machni Post, where the participants were briefed about the historical significance of Khyber Pass and Torkham Border.

After the display of cars at Machni Post, the rally reached the Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landikotal where they witnessed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali and other local dances.

On this occasion, the organizers and participants said that vintage and classic car rally is organized every year in Peshawar and Khyber where car lovers from all over Pakistan participate with great enthusiasm, which is a reflection of the fact that the tribal districts are peaceful and the people here are hospitable.

The grand car display show will be held at the Peshawar Services Club on the last day, 4 December 2022 after which the rally will end.

Vintage and Classic Car Rally is organized every year where vintage and classic car owners get a unique opportunity to drive their vehicles on the roads of Peshawar and Khyber district. These cars include Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Mini and Volkswagen from the 1930s to 1970s.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Vintage & Classic Car Rally Peshawar Services Club

Comments

1000 characters

Participants of classic car rally reach Machni Post

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories