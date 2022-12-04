Participants of classic car rally reach Machni Post

PESHAWAR: The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs, Land Rover and Security Forces is being organized from 2nd to 4th December 2022 in Swabi, Peshawar and Khyber District. The 13th edition of the Vintage and Classic Car Rally reached Peshawar on December 2 via Swabi.

On Dec 3, the Rally reached at Fort Balahisar Peshawar where vintage and classic cars were exhibited. The car rally passed through Bab-e-Khyber and reached the historic Khyber Pass and Machni Post, where the participants were briefed about the historical significance of Khyber Pass and Torkham Border.

After the display of cars at Machni Post, the rally reached the Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landikotal where they witnessed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali and other local dances.

On this occasion, the organizers and participants said that vintage and classic car rally is organized every year in Peshawar and Khyber where car lovers from all over Pakistan participate with great enthusiasm, which is a reflection of the fact that the tribal districts are peaceful and the people here are hospitable.

The grand car display show will be held at the Peshawar Services Club on the last day, 4 December 2022 after which the rally will end.

Vintage and Classic Car Rally is organized every year where vintage and classic car owners get a unique opportunity to drive their vehicles on the roads of Peshawar and Khyber district. These cars include Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Mini and Volkswagen from the 1930s to 1970s.

