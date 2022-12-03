AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Shafique and Haq complete centuries as runs flow in Rawalpindi

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq both completed centuries against England Saturday as a flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch continued to yield runs on the third day of the first Test.

Pakistan started the day on 181 without loss in reply to England’s mammoth 657, needing 458 to avoid the follow-on.

Shafique, 89 overnight, was the first to three figures with a six and a sharp single off Joe Root, while Haq, who started the session on 90, followed with a boundary off the same bowler.

They both now have three Test centuries and successive hundreds at the venue, having also reached three figures against Australia in March this year.

Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s 657

Haq scored a ton in both innings against Australia, while Shafique scored a century in the second.

The Rawalpindi pitch has been heavily criticised, with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja calling it a relic of “the dark ages”.

