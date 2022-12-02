AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls after better-than-expected domestic jobs data, materials weigh

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 09:56pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, after data showed that the country’s economy had added more-than-anticipated jobs in November, while material stocks further weighed on sentiment.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.64 points, or 0.34%, at 20,452, and is on pace to end the week lower.

Canada added 10,100 jobs in November, against a forecast of a gain of 5,000, while the jobless rate fell to 5.1%, Statistics Canada said, in a tepid report that may bolster the chances for a normal-sized interest rate increase next week.

“We’re still in a mood where the market looks at good news as bad, because the data still shows that the Bank of Canada (BoC) can still be aggressive,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoC next week, down from 84% before the data was published.

The materials sector fell 1.2% tracking bullion prices that dipped after a strong U.S. jobs data rekindled worries of an aggressive Federal Reserve.

This week was a cocktail of economic data iced with mixed bank earnings, as markets enter into the holiday season.

“We’ve had a good bounce through November and the last few weeks, but there is some concern heading into the new year. The big fear and debate is all about whether the economic data is starting to point to a recession coming in 2023,” Taylor added.

Among stocks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) fell 1.1% after the lender said it would appeal a New York court’s ruling in a lawsuit concerning payments defaults against the bank by Cerberus Capital Management.

Canada’s largest pension fund CPP Investments reported in a Reuters exclusive report that it is set to raise $372 million in its first “reverse inquiry” bond on Dec. 9, where lenders Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC would be the underwriters to the offer. RBC was down 0.3%.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX falls after better-than-expected domestic jobs data, materials weigh

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3bn deposit: SBP

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Oil ticks up ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

Pakistan's pitches from 'dark ages', says cricket chief Ramiz

India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Qurat ul Ain Fatima appointed new ECP spokesperson

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Read more stories