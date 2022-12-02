AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
AVN 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.43%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 49.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.89%)
FCCL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
GGGL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.2%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.62%)
PAEL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.37%)
TREET 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -6.20 (-4.39%)
UNITY 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
WAVES 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.92%)
BR30 15,447 Decreased By -285.6 (-1.82%)
KSE100 42,135 Decreased By -258.2 (-0.61%)
KSE30 15,581 Decreased By -82.6 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score

AFP Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 03:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batted cautiously to reach 108 without loss at tea Friday on the second day of the opening Test against England, but still need another 350 to avoid the follow on.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten on 52 and 54 respectively as Pakistan replied to England’s 657 on a flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Haq, who scored a century in each innings on the same pitch in a Test against Australia in March, pushed spinner Jack Leach for two to complete 1,000 runs in his 17th Test.

Shafique, who also scored a hundred against Australia in the March test, cracked two boundaries to reach his fifth half-century in his eighth Test, highlighting his rapid progress.

Haq followed suit soon after, taking a single off Joe Root for his fifth half-century.

Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 – one of four centurions in the innings.

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets – the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

Previously, Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv conceded 222 against India in Colombo in 2010.

England’s total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.

On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia’s 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Also read

Naseem Shah Imam Ul Haq Ben Stokes Liam Livingstone Abdullah Shafique Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Zahid Mahmood Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

PRL barred from shutting down this month

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Read more stories