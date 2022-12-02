AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,208 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.09%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -328.7 (-2.09%)
KSE100 42,073 Decreased By -320.7 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.81%)
Dec 02, 2022
Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 11:23am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning, extending gains into a fourth day, as investors turn their attention to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent, or 48.84 points, to 18,785.28.

China, Hong Kong stocks gain on Fed, Covid policy pivots

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.15 percent, or 4.89 points, to 3,160.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 4.32 points, to 2,039.79.

