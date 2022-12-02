Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning, extending gains into a fourth day, as investors turn their attention to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent, or 48.84 points, to 18,785.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.15 percent, or 4.89 points, to 3,160.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 4.32 points, to 2,039.79.