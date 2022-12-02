Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passes away

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam, president of the Geo and Jang Group, passed away on Friday.

The 70-year-old was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, as per Geo News.

Aslam was a journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist, TV network head and wrote over 60 dramas that were displayed on stage and television.

Politicians, journalists, and other segments of society expressed their grief over the journalist's death.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed condolences over Aslam's demise, saying that Aslam's services in journalism and literature will always be remembered.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said he is deeply saddened by the death of the veteran journalist, adding that his journalistic services will be remembered.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing away of Imran Aslam. An outstanding professional, a caring human being and a close friend," Maleeha Lodhi tweeted.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Aslam was a profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary.

"The giant of journalism and a dear friend has left us," he tweeted.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said Aslam was one of the finest people he came across since the days he first met him in the 90s in daily The Star.