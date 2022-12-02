AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passes away

  • Was undergoing treatment at a local hospital
BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 11:01am
Follow us

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam, president of the Geo and Jang Group, passed away on Friday.

The 70-year-old was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, as per Geo News.

Aslam was a journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist, TV network head and wrote over 60 dramas that were displayed on stage and television.

Politicians, journalists, and other segments of society expressed their grief over the journalist's death.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed condolences over Aslam's demise, saying that Aslam's services in journalism and literature will always be remembered.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said he is deeply saddened by the death of the veteran journalist, adding that his journalistic services will be remembered.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing away of Imran Aslam. An outstanding professional, a caring human being and a close friend," Maleeha Lodhi tweeted.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Aslam was a profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary.

"The giant of journalism and a dear friend has left us," he tweeted.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said Aslam was one of the finest people he came across since the days he first met him in the 90s in daily The Star.

Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam

Comments

1000 characters

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passes away

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories