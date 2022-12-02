AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Dec 02, 2022
Brathwaite leads West Indies fightback in 1st Australia Test

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 10:42am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
PERTH: Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led the West Indies resistence on Friday after Tagenarine Chanderpaul departed early and Nkrumah Bonner retired hurt on day three of the opening Test against Australia in Perth.

The visitors reached 150-1 at lunch, trailing Australia by 448 runs after the hosts declared at 598-4 on the back of quality double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

The experienced Brathwaite, in his 80th Test, was 62 not out, with Jermaine Blackwood unbeaten on nine.

Brathwaite and debutant Chanderpaul – son of West Indies great Shivnarine – had negotiated 25 fiery overs before stumps on Thursday, reaching 74-0.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said he, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood may have bowled too short in that session and they adjusted accordingly on Friday.

It paid immediate dividends with Hazlewood extracting a nick from Chanderpaul’s bat in the first over and David Warner collecting comfortably at slip.

Chanderpaul’s demise for 51 came a ball after he reached a maiden Test half-century to go with the century he made in a warm-up game last week to showcase his immense potential.

Australia declare at 598-4 in first Test against West Indies

Cummins was a constant danger, regularly beating the bat, but Brathwaite, who resumed on 18, stood firm, showing plenty of grit and fight in facing 154 balls so far.

His knock included a six off Nathan Lyon’s spin before he brought up his 28th Test half-century in the same over.

Bonner took a blow to the head from a Cameron Green bouncer on eight and continued with a new helmet after treatment for another six overs, adding eight more runs.

But he left the field at the drinks break with Blackwood replacing him.

