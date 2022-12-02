AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

Reuters Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 01:50pm
Follow us

Oil futures were mixed on Friday, as hopes for further relaxation of COVID curbs in China, which could help demand recover in the world’s second biggest economy, boosted market sentiment, but a firmer US dollar capped gains.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent, or 0.01%, at $86.87 per barrel by 0731 GMT, after earlier rising to $87.40.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.01 per barrel, after climbing to $81.63 earlier in the session.

Both benchmarks were on track for their first weekly gains after three consecutive weeks of decline.

China is set to announce an easing of its COVID-19 quarantine protocols in coming days and a reduction in mass testing, sources told Reuters, which would be a major shift in policy following the widespread protests and public anger over the world’s toughest curbs.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday a further calibration of China’s COVID strategy would be critical to sustaining and balancing the economy’s recovery.

“Oil demand has suffered under the strict measures to contain the virus, with implied oil demand currently at 13 million barrels per day (bpd), 1 million barrels bpd lower than average,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

The oil market was subdued, however, by the US dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, as the greenback edged off 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies after data showed US consumer spending increased solidly in October.

Meanwhile, European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oilwith an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.

All EU governments must approve the agreement in a written procedure by Friday.

Oil up more than $2 on tight supply

Poland, which had pushed for the cap to be as low as possible, had not confirmed that it would support the deal, an EU diplomat said.

BofA Global Research said in a note that capping prices for Russian crude would lead to buyers paying more for oil on the global market, and represented “a major upside risk to prices in 2023.”

If Russia ended up producing significantly less oil it could “turbocharge oil prices higher,” BoFa said.

BofA assumed Russian oil output would total 10 million bpd for 2023, while the International Energy Agency has pencilled in output of 9.59 million bpd.

Also read

Oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Read more stories