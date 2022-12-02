AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gen Mirza calls on PM

APP Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming the responsibilities of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The prime minister appreciated the professional capability and performance of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in the Pakistan Army.

Calling the Pakistan Army a precious national asset, the prime minister said the leadership of the two most competent officers would further strengthen the country’s defence. During the meeting, they discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan’s armed forces. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee thanked the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army CJCSC PM Shehbaz Sharif General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

Gen Mirza calls on PM

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories