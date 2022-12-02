Meets former premier: Punjab CM vows to follow Imran’s directives on PA

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and reaffirmed his party’s support for the latter’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

In a statement posted on Twitter about the meeting, former federal minister Moonis Elahi said that they (PML-Q) have assured the PTI chairman that the chief minister’s slot belongs to him (Khan) and that Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly on the former premier’s directives.

During the meeting the chief minister was accompanied by Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi while PTI senior leader and former federal minister Parvez Khattak and Imran Khan’s political adviser Hafiz Farhat Abbas were also present.

During the meeting, the chief minister presented his recommendations on the issue of dissolution of provincial assemblies to the PTI chief, according to sources. He assured the former prime minister that he fully supports his decision to resign from the provincial assembly.

He further said that the country should move towards snap polls in case the ruling coalition resigns from the assembly.

The two leaders also discussed other political issues, administrative matters and rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly, the sources said. The chief minister informed Imran Khan about relief-oriented programmes launched in the province.

Constitutional procedures and the expected plans of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to avert the dissolution also came under discussion.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the PDM is merely bragging about their vote count in the Punjab Assembly, as the opposition alliance does not have the required majority in the house.

For his part, the PTI chairman said that a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party has been called for a final consultation on the future of Punjab Assembly. He also regretted that the “cabal of thieves has destroyed” the economy.

As per the details released by the Punjab government, during the meeting the chief minister said: “(Imran) Khan is indispensable for Pakistan.” He further said that the opposition which wants to fulfill its desire of bringing a no-confidence motion would fail again like before.

Pervaiz Elahi pointed out that when the Punjab Assembly is in session, governor’s rule cannot be imposed. He urged the opposition to study the rules of business of the assembly before saying anything.

Earlier, former federal minister Parvez Khattak called on the chief minister to discuss political matters with him. On that occasion too, Pervaiz Elahi vowed to stand by the former premier.

He also assured the PTI leader that all the opposition’s moves would be countered. Lambasting the PDM government, he said: “They are just making a lot of noise over a no-confidence motion or governor’s rule for self-satisfaction.”

The PTI chairman, meanwhile, will interact with members of the Punjab parliamentary party through a video link on Friday (today) and will deliberate on the issue of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022