KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 01, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 244,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.00 Memon Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 82,095 377.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,095 377.12 MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 50,000 13.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.98 Akik Capital Fecto Cement 20,000 24.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.70 Alfalah Sec. Lucky Cement 100 459.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 459.84 KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 7,500 32.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 32.25 Memon Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 20,000 73.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 73.00 Y.H. Sec. Oilboy Energy 15,000 6.50 Y.H. Sec. 10,000 7.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 6.99 Memon Sec. P. S. O. 4,000 153.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 153.00 KHS Securities Pak Refinery 27,000 18.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 18.25 MRA Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 500,000 5.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 5.00 Memon Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 500 56.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 56.50 Alfalah Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 500 69.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 69.85 MRA Sec. Shell Pakistan 1,800 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 125.00 MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 150,000 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 8.00 Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,000,000 18.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.90 MRA Sec. Waves Corporation 250,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 10.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,382,495 ===========================================================================================

