KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 01, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 244,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.00
Memon Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 82,095 377.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,095 377.12
MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 50,000 13.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.98
Akik Capital Fecto Cement 20,000 24.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.70
Alfalah Sec. Lucky Cement 100 459.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 459.84
KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 7,500 32.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 32.25
Memon Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 20,000 73.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 73.00
Y.H. Sec. Oilboy Energy 15,000 6.50
Y.H. Sec. 10,000 7.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 6.99
Memon Sec. P. S. O. 4,000 153.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 153.00
KHS Securities Pak Refinery 27,000 18.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 18.25
MRA Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 500,000 5.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 5.00
Memon Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 500 56.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 56.50
Alfalah Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 500 69.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 69.85
MRA Sec. Shell Pakistan 1,800 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 125.00
MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 150,000 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 8.00
Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,000,000 18.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.90
MRA Sec. Waves Corporation 250,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 10.00
Total Turnover 3,382,495
