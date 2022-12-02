Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sana Industries
Limited 5-Dec-22 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd. 5-Dec-22 12:00
GlaxoSmithKline
Consumer Healthcare 5-Dec-22 14:00
MCB Bank Limited 7-Dec-22 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited 8-Dec-22 11:00
=========================================================
