KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       25-11-2022    2-Dec-22        NIL                             2-Dec-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries 
Ltd Sukuk                     26-11-2022    2-Dec-22
Sana Industries 
Limited #                     27-11-2022    3-Dec-22                                        3-Dec-22
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare #                  29-11-2022    5-Dec-22                                        5-Dec-22
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    6-Dec-22
Bank Alfalah Limited #        2-Dec-22      6-Dec-22                                        6-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical 
Industries Limited            1-Dec-22      7-Dec-22        10% (B) (i)    29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                       5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22       NIL                            12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                       6-Dec-22      12-Dec-22       10% (B) (i)    2-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                      13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing 
Company Limited               9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22       10%            7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                     13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22                                      19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries 
Limited                       13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22       Nil            19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                     14-Dec-22     20-Dec-22                                      20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22       NIL                            22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile 
Mills Limited                 16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22       NIL                            23-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Limited     20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22       200% (F)       16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22       25% R          17-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                     24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                      30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23       460%           3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

