KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 01, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M) 229.25 231.50 DKK 32.71 32.81
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.00 63.63 NOK 23.72 23.82
UAE DIRHAM 65.00 65.65 SEK 22.28 22.38
EURO 246.50 249.00 AUD $ 160.00 162.00
UK POUND 286.10 289.00 CAD $ 175.50 177.50
JAPANI YEN 1.72215 1.74215 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 249.72 250.72 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 35.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
