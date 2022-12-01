AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Indian shares rally for eighth day boosted by Powell's comments

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 04:32pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares extended their rally for eighth straight session on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks boosted bets of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to close at 63,284.19. The NSE Nifty 50 index also gained 0.29% to settle at 18,812.50.

Both benchmarks rose about 0.7% to fresh all-time highs during the session.

On Wednesday Powell said moderate pace of rate hikes may come as soon as December meeting, triggering a rally across markets globally. Although, he cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Eyes will now be on the Reserve Bank of India’s next policy decision, which is due on Dec.7.

Market is expecting a small hike of 35-40 bps, but it should not have much of an impact because the inflation is cooling and crude prices have come down, AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital said, adding he expects a 2-4% rise for benchmark Nifty to 19,800-20,000 levels by year-end.

IT stocks could rally further following a heavy correction, Prabhakar added

IT index was the top sectoral gainer on the day, adding 2.4%. It has fallen 19.59% year-to-date, compared to 6.73% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Indian shares set to open lower after Wall Street slide

Ultratech Cement and Hindalco Industries were the top Nifty 50 gainers, both jumping 2.8%.

The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100, rising 0.43% and 0.77%, respectively.

The Nifty Auto index was among the laggards, dragged by year-on-year decline in November sales for Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

