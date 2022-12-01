AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
MLCF 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
OGDC 72.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
TRG 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.16%)
UNITY 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,377 Increased By 28.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,656 Increased By 23.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan fight back after Crawley and Duckett hit hundreds

AFP Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 03:41pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan grabbed three quick wickets after lunch Thursday to halt England's charge following hundreds from openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

At tea, England were 332-3 with Ollie Pope (48) and Harry Brook (22) at the crease after the visitors -- who won the toss and batted -- raced to 174-0 by lunch on a flat and slow Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Crawley (122), Duckett (107) and Joe Root (23) were dismissed in the space of 53 runs in the second session, with debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood taking 2-127.

Duckett, who hit his maiden hundred after being recalled to the Test side following an absence of six years, was the first to go when he missed a reverse sweep off Mahmood and was trapped leg-before.

West Indian umpire Joel Wilson initially ruled it not out, only to change his decision on Pakistan's review.

Duckett, who hit 15 boundaries in his knock, put on 233 for the first wicket with Crawley -- an England record for the first wicket against Pakistan.

It beat the 1962 stand of 198 between openers Geoff Pullar and Bob Barber in Dhaka, then East Pakistan.

Crawley was bowled off a sharp incoming delivery by Haris Rauf in the next over -- a first wicket for the Test debutant.

The lanky Crawley hit 21 boundaries in his quickfire 111-ball innings, his third Test hundred.

Former skipper Root also fell leg-before to Mahmood, unsuccessfully challenging the decision.

In the first session Crawley and Duckett continued England's recent freewheeling approach to batting, dubbed "Bazball" after the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Crawley showed his intent right from the start, hitting three boundaries off Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah's first over of the match, and bringing up his half-century off just 38 balls.

First Pakistan-England Test to go ahead despite virus scare

Crawley could have become the first England batter to score a century before lunch on day one of a Test but was left nine short.

England's robust batting was the ideal start to the three-Test series -- their first in Pakistan for 17 years -- after the start hung in the balance Wednesday when several of the squad came down with a mystery virus.

Rauf, Ali, Mahmood and Saud Shakeel made debuts for Pakistan, while England gave Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks Test caps.

Also read

Naseem Shah Babar Azam Ben Stokes PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Will Jacks Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan fight back after Crawley and Duckett hit hundreds

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China COVID curbs lend support

Economic advice: Dar constitutes 11-member reform, resource mobilization commission

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Read more stories