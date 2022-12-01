AGL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.92%)
EPCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
OGDC 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
PAEL 15.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
UNITY 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
WAVES 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 27.3 (0.64%)
BR30 15,825 Increased By 64.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,522 Increased By 173.8 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,730 Increased By 97.8 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England win toss, bat first in 1st Pakistan Test

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2022 10:05am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The start of the three-match series – England’s first in Pakistan since 2005 – hung in the balance on Wednesday after several members of the touring squad came down with a mystery virus.

Pakistan have handed first Test caps to pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali, spinner Zahid Mahmood, and batsman Saud Shakeel.

First Pakistan-England Test to go ahead despite virus scare

Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks, both batsmen, make their England debuts.

The remaining two Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Also read

Babar Azam Ben Stokes PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Will Jacks Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

England win toss, bat first in 1st Pakistan Test

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories