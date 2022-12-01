AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
OGDC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 142.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
UNITY 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 28.1 (0.66%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 68.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,547 Increased By 198.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 102.2 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares jump after Powell signals slowdown in rate hikes

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:57am
Follow us

Australian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains after the US Federal Reserve chairman said the central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as December.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.2% to 7,373.80 by 2358 GMT after closing 0.4% higher on Wednesday.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments were a relief for investors who had feared more hawkishness.

In Australia, miners jumped 2.5%, even as Dalian iron ore future closed lower overnight on data showing a contraction in China factory activity.

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 2.2% and 2.8%. Gold stocks soared 4.4%, making them the top percentage gainers on the bourse, as gold prices rose over Powell’s comments.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were up 4.3% and 5.3%, respectively.

Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower rate hikes

Financials gained about 1%, with the “big four” banks up between 0.7% and 1%. Health and tech stocks advanced 0.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Energy was the only sector trading in negative territory, even as oil prices settled higher overnight on signs of tighter supply.

Woodside Energy dipped 1.2%, while Santos gained 0.7%.

In other news, Medibank Private Ltd, Australia’s biggest health insurer, said it was aware that customer data stolen in a cybersecurity breach was released on the dark web overnight.

Its shares were up 1.7%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 11,623.25.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares jump after Powell signals slowdown in rate hikes

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories