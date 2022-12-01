AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
Spot gold may revisit Nov. 15 high of $1,786.35

Reuters Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 09:55am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its Nov. 15 high of $1,786.35 per ounce, driven by a wave c. This wave has travelled above its 100% projection level of $1,775.

It has a better chance of extending into $1,789-$1,798 range.

However, the wave c sometimes ends around its 114.6% projection level.

It is thus critical that gold remains above a support at $1,767 to fulfil its target of $1,786.35.

A break below $1,767 may confirm the completion of the wave c.

A bearish target of $1,739 will be established accordingly. On the daily chart, gold looks neutral in a range of $1,721-1,788.

Spot gold may revisit Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

A break above $1,788 could confirm a small double-bottom and a target of $1,842, while a failure will be followed by a drop towards $1,721.

Most likely, gold would fail to break $1,788, which is near the top of a wave b.

Wave theory indicates that the top works as a strong resistance.

Spot gold

