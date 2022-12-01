AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
ANL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
AVN 79.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
GGGL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.76%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
OGDC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PRL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
TPL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
TPLP 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 143.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.66%)
UNITY 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.35%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 19.2 (0.45%)
BR30 15,853 Increased By 91.8 (0.58%)
KSE100 42,514 Increased By 165.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,698 Increased By 65.4 (0.42%)
Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% at open

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:30am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent at the open on Thursday, extending the previous two days’ big gains, after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell indicated the bank will slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.22 percent, or 598.84 points, to 19,196.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.16 percent, or 36.65 points, to 3,187.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.29 percent, or 25.95 points, to 2,044.64.

The big gains were in line with a rally across world markets as investors welcomed Powell’s comments that the US central bank would not lift borrowing costs by the bumper 75 basis points seen in the past four policy meetings.

Hong Kong stocks close with extended gains

The advance extended a rally in Hong Kong and Shanghai that had already been propelled by hopes that China would begin to ease some of its strict Covid containment measures after widespread protests over the strategy, which has cost jobs and hit the economy hard.

