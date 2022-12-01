Hong Kong stocks post more healthy gains

AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
MLCF 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
OGDC 72.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
TRG 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.16%)
UNITY 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,377 Increased By 28.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,656 Increased By 23.7 (0.15%)
Dec 01, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares clocked a third straight day of gains on Thursday after the head of the US Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate hikes and China appeared set to take a less draconian approach to fighting Covid.

Hong Kong stocks close with extended gains

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.75 percent, or 139.21 points, to 18,736.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.45 percent, or 14.14 points, to 3,165.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.26 percent, or 25.41 points, to 2,044.10.

