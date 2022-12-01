Hong Kong stocks post more healthy gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares clocked a third straight day of gains on Thursday after the head of the US Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate hikes and China appeared set to take a less draconian approach to fighting Covid.

Hong Kong stocks close with extended gains

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.75 percent, or 139.21 points, to 18,736.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.45 percent, or 14.14 points, to 3,165.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.26 percent, or 25.41 points, to 2,044.10.