VLSFO premiums up

SINGAPORE: Asia’s spot fuel oil cash premiums have rebounded through the month despite consistent supply arrivals. The spot cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) eased on Wednesday after an eight-day uptrend, sliding to $19.94 a tonne to Singapore quotes.

However, the VLSFO premium had staged a recovery of more than 50% compared to the start of the month, data showed. Supply arrivals for December could retreat as sellers avoid building inventories towards the year-end, while the market remained in a steep backwardation.