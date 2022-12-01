AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited               24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited                       24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
ZIL Limited #                 24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
(BIPLSC) Bank Islami 
Pakistan Sukuk                29-11-2022    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       25-11-2022    2-Dec-22        NIL            2-Dec-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 
Sukuk                         26-11-2022    2-Dec-22
Sana Industries 
Limited #                     27-11-2022    3-Dec-22                                        3-Dec-22
GlaxoSmithKline 
Consumer Healthcare #         29-11-2022    5-Dec-22                                        5-Dec-22
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    6-Dec-22
Bank Alfalah Limited #        2-Dec-22      6-Dec-22                                        6-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited                       1-Dec-22      7-Dec-22        10% (B) (i)    29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                       5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22       NIL                            12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                       6-Dec-22      12-Dec-22       10% (B) (i)    2-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                      13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                       9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22       10%            7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                     13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22                                      19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Limited       13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22       Nil                            19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                     14-Dec-22     20-Dec-22                                      20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22       NIL                            22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile 
Mills Limited                 16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22       NIL                            23-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22       200% (F)       16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22       25%R           17-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Limited #             24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                      30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23       460%           3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

