KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 229.25 231.50 DKK 32.48 32.58
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.00 63.63 NOK 23.44 23.54
UAE DIRHAM 65.00 65.65 SEK 22.09 22.19
EURO 244.50 247.00 AUD $ 157.00 159.00
UK POUND 283.00 285.80 CAD $ 173.00 175.00
JAPANI YEN 1.68990 1.70990 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 248.03 249.03 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
