AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
US stocks near flat after mixed economic data

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2022 08:08pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks meandered near the flatline early Wednesday as the market digested mixed US economic indicators ahead of an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Government data showed the United States economy grew at 2.9 percent in the third quarter, annualized, better than the 2.6 percent figure in the prior estimate.

But payroll firm ADP said private employers added just 127,000 jobs in November, much less than analysts expected and well below the level in October.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,813.82.

Wall Street flat as energy stocks limit declines in growth shares

The broad-based S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent to 3,959.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 11,025.43.

Investors have been hoping that a moderating job market might lead the Fed to shift from ultra-aggressive policies to counter inflation.

They are eyeing Powell’s remarks with respect to one question above all others.

As Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare put it: “Will (Powell) adopt a more hawkish-minded tone like he did after the last (Fed) meeting or will he have a less hawkish tone?”

Wall Street US stocks

US stocks near flat after mixed economic data

