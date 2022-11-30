Nissan gets $1.44bn green loan for zero-emission mobility investments

TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor Co has signed a 200-billion-yen ($1.44 billion) green loan agreement to fund zero-emission mobility investments, the automaker said on Wednesday.

The syndicated loan was arranged by Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank with contract periods of five and seven years, it said in a statement.

The funds will be used for research and development of zero-emission vehicles, components for electric vehicles, and other carbon-neutral initiatives, Nissan added.