Hong Kong stocks kick off with small loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following the previous day’s massive jump, with traders awaiting a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day that could indicate the bank’s plans for monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.35 percent, or 63.12 points, to 18,141.56.

Hong Kong stocks end more than 5% higher

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.27 percent, or 8.35 points, to 3,141.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 1.97 points, to 2,014.25.