AGL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
ANL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
AVN 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FCCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.78%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
MLCF 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TPL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
TRG 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.24%)
UNITY 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,246 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.29%)
BR30 15,762 Decreased By -79.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,304 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.27%)
Hong Kong stocks close with extended gains

AFP Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 01:55pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong finished Wednesday with another healthy gain on hopes that China will ease up on the strict Covid-zero policies that were part of the cause for recent unrest across the country.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.16 percent, or 392.55 points, to 18,597.23, having jumped more than five percent on Tuesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.59 points, to 3,151.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.47 points, to 2,018.69.

