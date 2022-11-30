Hong Kong stocks close with extended gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong finished Wednesday with another healthy gain on hopes that China will ease up on the strict Covid-zero policies that were part of the cause for recent unrest across the country.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.16 percent, or 392.55 points, to 18,597.23, having jumped more than five percent on Tuesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.59 points, to 3,151.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.47 points, to 2,018.69.