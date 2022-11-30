AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
Nov 30, 2022
Brent oil biased to break $82.80 and fall more

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022 09:42am
Brent oil is biased to break a support at $82.80 per barrel, and fall towards its Nov. 28 low of $80.61. The bounce from this low adopted a corrective wave mode, which indicates a small chance of its extension above the Tuesday high of $86.

The bounce seems to have ended around a falling trendline.

This failure, along with the deep fall from $86, suggests a continuation of the downtrend.

A retracement analysis reveals a close relation of the bounce to the fall from $89.90.

The bounce is thus classified as a short-lived reaction to the fall, rather than a reversal of the downtrend from $99.56.

Brent oil to retest support at $80.88

It is not very clear if oil would retest the falling trendline.

A break above the resistance at $84.16 could signal its second attempt.

A break above $85.26 could suggest a reversal of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, oil failed to close above $83.63 after briefly piercing below this level.

The hammer forming on Monday failed to work as a bullish reversal signal. The downtrend looks intact.

It may extend towards $77.56, driven by a wave C.

