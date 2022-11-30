AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

Zaheer Abbasi Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs15 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with immediate release of Rs5 billion against the demand of Rs47 billion for the conduct of general elections in the country.

The ECP had submitted a summary to the ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The ECP in the summary stated that as per its constitutional responsibility, it is taking all necessary steps to conduct the next General Elections.

The summary noted that the ECP for this purpose has already requested the Finance Division for allocation of the funds. In response, the Finance Division has desired on 20th September 2022 that a summary should be moved for approval of the ECC.

By-polls to devour Rs24bn plus if Punjab, KP assemblies dissolved

The rationalised budget requirement of the ECP for the General Elections is Rs47.417 billion to be released by the Finance Division on receipt of schedule from ECP – Rs18.655 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 and Rs28.762 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The ECC had requested for approval of Rs47.417 billion for the conduct of general elections; however, Rs15 billion were approved by the meeting with immediate release of Rs5 billion.

