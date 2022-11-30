Alvi reiterates support for people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue supporting the people of Palestine for their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he said Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian position based upon internationally-recognised terms of reference with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Dr Alvi said the recent episode of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year when bombing in Gaza martyred approximately 50 Palestinians including 17 children and injuries to more than 300.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unstinted support to the Palestinian cause and join the world community in observing the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (29 November).

He said that Pakistan has historically supported the legitimate struggle of Palestinians and shall continue to do so. He said that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian position and their readiness to negotiate a Peace accord, based upon internationally recognised terms of reference and pre-1967 borders, under international monitoring, holding accountable the parties and within a determined and binding timeframe, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. “In these seven and half decades, we have seen systematic and increasing abuse of the Palestinians at the hands of Israelis. So much of the innocent blood has been shed and the bleeding of Palestinians has not stopped yet. The two undeniable realities of the conflict are unstoppable Israeli violence against Palestinians and the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel,” he said.

The president said despite any action that Israel takes to annex occupied Palestinian territories, the annexation and occupation would remain in contravention of the principles of international humanitarian law and international law. The occupying power can take control of the territory, but it cannot take control of the minds and spirit of the occupied people, he said.

He said that the struggle of the Palestinians for their freedom will continue until they are given the chance to exercise their right to self-determination and Pakistan will stand by them. “With the hope that our collective voice and action can bring peace and security for the Palestinians; with the hope that justice and fairness will prevail over tyranny and oppression; with the hope that the conscience of the world will triumph over narrow self-interests, I reiterate Pakistan’s unflagging support to the Palestinian cause,” he said.

