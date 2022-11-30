Matrix Pharma leads efforts to raise awareness about iron deficiency

KARACHI: Matrix Pharma took a lead in view of ‘World Iron Deficiency Day’ for the advocacy and awareness on ‘Iron Deficiency in Pakistan’ with the aim to educate people about the importance of iron for the body and what can happen if iron levels are not properly managed.

In a press conference held at Karachi Press Club, it was elaborated that Iron Deficiency Day 2022 encourages people at risk to listen to their body, to take iron seriously and to take control of their health by seeking early diagnosis and medical help from their physician.

Dr Atia Tariq, Product Manager lead the proceedings and explained that Anemia is a major health problem globally as well as for Pakistan affecting 41.7 percent WRA (Women of reproductive age) and 53.1 percent of children. Anemia free Pakistan is a mission to eradicate Anemia, for a healthier nation and better lifestyle for our mothers, sisters, wives and people around us.

Renowned consultants also attended the press conference and briefed the media that iron deficiency affects about half of the patients with chronic kidney disease and chronic heart failure and is associated with reduced quality of life, an increased risk of hospitalization and cardiovascular death. Despite the serious consequences and high prevalence, of iron deficiency, the condition remains under-recognized.

