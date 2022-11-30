Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Exide Pakistan Ltd 29.11.2022 3.00 2nd Quarterly In Progress
Tuesday P.M Accounts for the
Period ended
September 30, 2022
==========================================================================================
