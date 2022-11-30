AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Exide Pakistan Ltd     29.11.2022       3.00         2nd Quarterly             In Progress
                       Tuesday          P.M          Accounts for the
                                                     Period ended
                                                     September 30, 2022
==========================================================================================

