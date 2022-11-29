AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

  • Two sides discuss the digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2022 08:49pm
Follow us

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa Retired held a meeting with the Interim Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din in Islamabad on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides discussed the digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects.

The phenomenal growth of the ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as the digital empowerment of rural communities and their unique 5G model.

Both sides agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security, and regulatory frameworks.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC.

A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future.

MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

Pakistan Malaysia

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

Pakistan seeks support from Bank of China to bring back macroeconomic stability

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

ECP spokesperson sacked over statement regarding dissolution of assemblies

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Read more stories