Pakistan

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

  • Khar set to meet many other high-ranking officials, including commerce and finance ministers
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 01:29pm
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met in Kabul to discuss matters of mutual interest, reported Aaj News.

Khar is set to meet many other high-ranking officials as well, including commerce and finance ministers and central bank officers.

Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan on Tuesday: FO

Khar's one-day trip to Kabul is aimed at holding political dialogue with the interim government of Afghanistan.

“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday.

The statement said Khar will reaffirm Pakistan’s continued support for efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan as well as reaffirm its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis and to create opportunities for economic prosperity.

