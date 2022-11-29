Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, declining 0.02% in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 224, a depreciation of Re0.05 during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a marginal drop against the US dollar to settle at 223.95 after a decrease of Re0.01.

In a key development, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started virtual discussions for the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

This was confirmed by Esther Perez Ruiz IMF country representative in Pakistan while replying to Business Recorder.

The IMF’s board approved the seventh and eight reviews in August, allowing the release of more than $1.1 billion to Pakistan. The ninth review has been pending since September.

The approval of the ninth review is crucial for cash-strapped Pakistan facing depleting foreign exchange reserves. The country’s reserves stood at $7.8 billion as of November 18, barely enough to cover imports for a month.

Globally, the dollar held its overnight gains on Tuesday as concerns about unrest in China over COVID-19 restrictions dampened market sentiment, and as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials gave the greenback an additional leg up.

The US central bank is widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on December 13-14.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was marginally lower by 0.1% at 106.50, after rising 0.5% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs.

This is an intra-day update