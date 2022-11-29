SC order: PSQCA decides to reinstate 25 employees

KARACHI: In compliance with the Supreme Court (SC) orders, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Monday decided to reinstate its 25 out of the total 35 employees from BPS-1 to 19, who were dismissed from services in 2019 by the authority, citing completion and closure of a billion rupee project.

PSQCA Director Ejaz Panwar told Business Recorder that the decision has been made at the 24th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of PSQCA held at the PSQCA Complex under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology (MoST) Agha Hassan Baloch here.

He said the decision has been made in compliance with the Supreme Court Orders.

Twenty-five out of the total 35 employees from BPS 1 to 19, working at main PSQCA Complex in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi were dismissed in 2019, and later on they approached the court of law.

The authority had cited completion and closure of the Rs1.20 billion project ‘Purchase of lab equipments/ provision of furniture and fixture for PSQCA Laboratory Complex’ a reason behind en-bloc termination of these employees.

The project had begun back in 2010 and funded by the federal government. By July 2018, funds were stopped and the PSQCA had to manage the laboratory’s affairs, including the staff salaries from its own resources.

On November 30, 2018, the PSQCA issued a circular informing the concerned employees that the said project would be completed and closed on December 31, 2018 and then there would be no funds for it, and eventually, the Authority dismissed them from services.

PSQCA official said some very important decisions have been taken in the BoD meeting. It has been decided to provide additional facilities to the existing employees of PSQCA such as provision of timescale, houses, hiring as per the policy of the federal government, which is a long-standing demand of PSQCA employees across the country.

The establishment of a new directorate in Balochistan has also been approved and this will create new employment opportunities in Balochistan, especially new liaison offices in the border areas of Balochistan, Khuzdar Chaman, Taftan Hub and Turbat will be established.

PSQCA offices will be established at the check posts of the country’s borders, which will also improve the quality of goods and increase the company’s income and benefit consumers and discourage smuggling of goods.

These check posts will help to prevent substandard goods in the country. A new directorate has been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and approval has been given to establish a separate directorate in South Punjab. In order to improve the quality of essential goods, Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch has issued instructions in today’s meeting so that good and quality goods are available to common citizens, he said.

Approval was given to open new offices in Faisalabad and ‘Sports City’ Sialkot, which will increase the quality of products produced there and also benefit the customers.

On this occasion, Agha Hasan said that there will be no compromise on quality of goods in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022