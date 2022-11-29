AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-polls to devour Rs24bn plus if Punjab, KP assemblies dissolved

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 29 Nov, 2022 07:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requires an estimated Rs60 million to 70 million to hold elections on each seat of every provincial assembly.

An ECP spokesman said this on Monday in response to queries posed by media related to the expenditure on elections in case Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa legislatures are dissolved. By that count, Rs24 to 29 billion would be required to hold elections on all 412 general seats of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in case both these legislatures are dissolved. The spokesman said if the assemblies remain intact but a certain number of lawmakers resigned, by-elections would be held on them.

Funds from Rs80 to Rs100 million, on average, are required to hold elections on one seat of the National Assembly, he added. Presently, Punjab Assembly has 297 general seats and the KP Assembly has 115 general seats. The total number of general seats in these two legislatures is 412. In case the two assemblies are dissolved and Rs60 million (per seat) are incurred on holding elections, the total expenditure would be Rs24.72 billion (Rs17.82 billion for Punjab Assembly and Rs6.90 billion for the KP Assembly).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan elections Punjab assembly KP Assembly ECP by polls

Comments

1000 characters

By-polls to devour Rs24bn plus if Punjab, KP assemblies dissolved

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories