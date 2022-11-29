AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022      Nil                           28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022      Nil                           28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022      Nil                           28-11-2022
Hallmark Company Limited      22-11-2022    28-11-2022      Nil                           28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited          22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                    28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited        22-11-2022    29-11-2022                                    29-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited               24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
ZIL Limited                   24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited                       24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
(BIPLSC) Bank Islami 
Pakistan Sukuk                29-11-2022    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       25-11-2022    2-Dec-22                                        2-Dec-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 
Sukuk                         26-11-2022    2-Dec-22
Sana Industries 
Limited                       27-11-2022    3-Dec-22                                        3-Dec-22
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare                    29-11-2022    5-Dec-22                                        5-Dec-22
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    6-Dec-22
Bank Alfalah Limited          2-Dec-22      6-Dec-22                                        6-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical 
Industries Limited            1-Dec-22      7-Dec-22        10% (B) (i)    29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                       5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22                                      12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                       6-Dec-22      12-Dec-22       10% (B) (i)    2-Dec-22
Thal Limited                  6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                      13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                       9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22       10%            7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
Aruj Industries 
Limited                       13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22       Nil                            19-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22       NIL                            22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile 
Mills Limited                 16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22       NIL                            23-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22       200% (F)       16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Limited               24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                      30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23       460%           3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories