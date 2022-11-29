KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Bawany Air Products Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Hallmark Company Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Nishat Mills Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022 Hinopak Motors Limited 22-11-2022 29-11-2022 29-11-2022 Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 ZIL Limited 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 (BIPLSC) Bank Islami Pakistan Sukuk 29-11-2022 30-11-2022 Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited 25-11-2022 2-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd Sukuk 26-11-2022 2-Dec-22 Sana Industries Limited 27-11-2022 3-Dec-22 3-Dec-22 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare 29-11-2022 5-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 6-Dec-22 Bank Alfalah Limited 2-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 1-Dec-22 7-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 29-11-2022 S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED 5-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 6-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 2-Dec-22 Thal Limited 6-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 Aruj Industries Limited 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Nil 19-Dec-22 Equity Modarba 1st 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 16-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 NIL 23-Dec-22 Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 200% (F) 16-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 24-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 Summit Bank Limited 27-Dec-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

