Foggy weather may affect driving conditions this week

KARACHI: Foggy weather is expected to disrupt road communications this week across the country’s plain areas, the Met Office said on Monday.

The persistent dry weather is causing foggy conditions in northeastern and southern parts of Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh, which would likely continue this week.

Very cold weather conditions are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, north Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Resultantly, foggy weather conditions may affect transportation networks besides reducing air quality to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

“Travellers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met said.

